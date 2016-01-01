Overview of Dr. Ian Fecko, MD

Dr. Ian Fecko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.



Dr. Fecko works at Schoolhouse Road Pediatrics in Albany, NY with other offices in West Coxsackie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.