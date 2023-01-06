See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Ian Foxall, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ian Foxall, MD

Dr. Ian Foxall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Dr. Foxall works at Wilmington Internal Medicine PA in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Foxall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Office
    2215 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 762-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Dr Ian Foxall is the real doctor. He not only very knowledgeable, professional and caring of his patients, he cares for their family’s concern. His business ethic is unparalleled. I recommend him to anybody who need a real doctor. He takes the time to make his patient understand their conditions, if any.
    Jeffrey — Jan 06, 2023
    About Dr. Ian Foxall, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1528008109
    Education & Certifications

    • St Vincents Hospital and Mc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Foxall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foxall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foxall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foxall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foxall works at Wilmington Internal Medicine PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Foxall’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Foxall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foxall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foxall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foxall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

