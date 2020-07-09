Dr. Ian Gaillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Gaillard, MD
Overview
Dr. Ian Gaillard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Gaillard works at
Locations
Methodist Medical Group - Primary Care8721 Winchester Rd Ste 2000, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 367-9001
- 2 3725 Champion Hills Dr Ste 2400, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 367-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is great! Efficient, kind and thorough. Dr. Gaillard is amazing! One of the most efficient doctors and is one of the kindest men I have ever met. He truly cares about his patients, outside of the procedures. Highly recommend!!!
About Dr. Ian Gaillard, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- Penn St U Hershey
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Morehouse
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gaillard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaillard works at
Dr. Gaillard has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaillard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaillard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.