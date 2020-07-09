Overview

Dr. Ian Gaillard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Gaillard works at Southwind Medical Specialist PC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.