Dr. Ian Gao, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (55)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Gao, MD

Dr. Ian Gao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Gao works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC and Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gao's Office Locations

    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville
    220 Roper Mountain Road Ext Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-6396
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan
    115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 721-0025
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-6396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Pelham Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Gao, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043637481
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Gao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gao speaks Mandarin and Spanish.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

