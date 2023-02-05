Overview of Dr. Ian Gao, MD

Dr. Ian Gao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center, Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Gao works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC and Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.