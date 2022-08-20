See All Podiatrists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (84)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM

Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Goldbaum works at Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL and Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM
    8198 S Jog Rd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-4002
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Podiatry Center
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-2683
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Victoria Gensemer MD, DPM
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 290, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-0033
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Midfoot
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Heel Pain
Ingrown Nail
Ingrown Toenail
Plantar Wart
Sever's Disease
Stress Fracture of Foot
Wound Care and Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 20, 2022
    This review is to Dr. Ian Goldbaum’s character. Our 15 year old grandson was struggling with a tie down device on a hot airport tarmac . Dr Goldblaum noticed Jameson struggling and came over to help. He stayed with Us until he freed all 3 devises. We were complete strangers, yet Dr G Took out his tools, rolled up his sleeves and helped us. This kind of behavior speaks volumes to character!! At our first sign of foot discomfort we will become patients. Thank you again Dr G for your help , kindness and enthusiasm towards strangers.
    Linda — Aug 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM
    About Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407079874
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Goldbaum, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldbaum has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

