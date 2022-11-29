Dr. Ian Grady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Grady, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Grady, MD
Dr. Ian Grady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady's Office Locations
-
1
North Valley Breast Clinic1335 Buenaventura Blvd Ste 204, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 243-5551
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grady?
Dr Grady does not disappoint, He and his team are compassionate and professional, He made me feel like I mattered he spoke to me not down to me but most of all he is a master at his healing craft my surgery went well infact very well he got the tumor out with clear margins and my breast does not look deformed after surgery, he took care of me in a kind and thoughtful way so happy with the results.
About Dr. Ian Grady, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1215951371
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Legacy Emanuel Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grady works at
Dr. Grady has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grady speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.