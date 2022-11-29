See All General Surgeons in Redding, CA
Dr. Ian Grady, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Grady, MD

Dr. Ian Grady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Grady works at North Valley Breast Clinic in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Grady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Valley Breast Clinic
    1335 Buenaventura Blvd Ste 204, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 243-5551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Mastectomy

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Grady, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215951371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Legacy Emanuel Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
