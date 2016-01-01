Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Grant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Grant, MD
Dr. Ian Grant, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Grant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Neurobehavior and Memory Clinic676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1310, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-9627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
About Dr. Ian Grant, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1679836688
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.