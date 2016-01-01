Overview

Dr. Ian Grimes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Madison, WI.



Dr. Grimes works at Digestive Health Center in Madison, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.