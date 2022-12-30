Dr. Ian Hantman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hantman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Hantman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Hantman, MD
Dr. Ian Hantman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Hantman works at
Dr. Hantman's Office Locations
-
1
Westchester Cancer Care175 Memorial Hwy Ste 1-7, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-3814
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hantman?
He explains so u understand,great listener makes you very comfortable and very knowledgeable,The absolute best,
About Dr. Ian Hantman, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1609061043
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hantman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hantman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hantman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hantman works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hantman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hantman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hantman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hantman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.