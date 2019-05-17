Dr. Harnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Harnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Harnik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Harnik works at
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (917) 789-3029
Advanced Endoscopy Center5500 Broadway # A, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (347) 283-2702
Gastroenterology and Liver Associates of Riverdale3184 Grand Concourse Apt 2D, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 584-0404
Gastroenterology/Liver Assocs3333 Henry Hudson Pkwy Ste 1, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 796-1000
Gastroenterology and Liver Associates of Riverdale3327 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 796-1000Friday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He treated us with generosity and thoughtfulness. make me Comfortable, Professional.
About Dr. Ian Harnik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851506737
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harnik has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harnik speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.