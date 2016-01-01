Overview of Dr. Ian Hay, MD

Dr. Ian Hay, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Hay works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.