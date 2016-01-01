See All Oncologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Ian Hay, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Ian Hay, MD

Dr. Ian Hay, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Hay works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Ian Hay, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174503098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ANDERSON COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.