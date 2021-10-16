Overview of Dr. Ian Heger, MD

Dr. Ian Heger, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from SUNY Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Heger works at Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.