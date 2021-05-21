Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hersh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Hersh, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Ani Medical Group Hazlet1 Bethany Rd Ste 21, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-8282
Ani Medical Old Bridge Office300 Perrine Rd Ste 315, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 264-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Explains medical situations very well as well as he is reassurias putting a person at ease. Very careful and extremely cautious making sure patient is well prepared for any or all procedures.. Great doctor, I cannot praise this doctor high enough. Yes, he had to perform an amputation of my big toe but he did it with great care and professional reassurance . I highly recommend this doctor, they don’t come any better.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Aria Health System
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Franklin & Marshall College
