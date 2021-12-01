Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
University Physicians - Endocrinology4720 WASHINGTON RD, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 854-3410
University Physicians - Endocrinology4321 University Pkwy Ste 101, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 774-7760
University Physicians Endocrine1303 Dantignac St Ste 1200, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 774-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
He is by far the best doctor ever. He treated me with respect and understood what I was saying. He ordered blood work up and I was able to get it done right at his office . This was yesterday and this am I received a phone call from his office telling me what to increase on meds etc. It’s so hard to find a doc that actually listens to people. His staff also are so sweet and caring. Even though his office is over an hour from me I will continue to go to him . Instead of having me come in to discuss the lab results they called me over the phone. Other docs in the past will always have me come in to get results. This showed me he is not out to have us make numerous appts for things. He could very well of had me come back in and charged my insurance company another office call but he didn’t. That proves to me he cares more about the people then making money on office visits . I highly recommend this doctor and his staff. They are all amazing .
About Dr. Ian Herskowitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1295880680
- Barnes Hosp/Wash U
- Suny Buffalo Affil Hosps, Internal Medicine|SUNY/Buffalo Medical Dental Consortium
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
