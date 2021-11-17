Overview of Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD

Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisville Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Holbrook works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn in Richmond, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.