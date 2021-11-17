Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD
Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Louisville Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Holbrook works at
Dr. Holbrook's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn793 Eastern Bypass Suite 201, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holbrook?
He is extremely trustworthy and takes great care of his patients like they were his own family. He is very patient, takes his time with everyone and is very thorough. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Ian Holbrook, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1427468909
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holbrook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holbrook using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holbrook works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Holbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.