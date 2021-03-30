Overview of Dr. Ian Johnson, MD

Dr. Ian Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Renaissance Surgery Center in Fresno, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.