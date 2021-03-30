Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Johnson, MD
Dr. Ian Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Renaissance Surgery Center2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-9100
Brain & Spine Institute1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2225
Brain & Spine Institute805 W Acequia Ave Ste 1A, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 450-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Two visits with Dr. Johnson and two back surgeries to treat neurogenic claudication, my pain is gone and now I am going to physical therapy to resume normal activity. Thank you Dr. Johnson. God bless you.
About Dr. Ian Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
