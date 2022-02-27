Overview of Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD

Dr. Ian Kaminsky, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Kaminsky works at Radiology Imaging Associates in Englewood, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO, Wheat Ridge, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.