Dr. Ian Katz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Katz, MD

Dr. Ian Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

    Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine
    2 Celeste Dr, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 255-6781

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ataxia
Broken Arm
Ankle Fracture
Ataxia
Broken Arm

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Sep 15, 2021
    DR. KATZ DID TWO CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE OPERATIONS ON ME. HE IS A GREAT SURGEON. HE TREATED ME WITH DIGNITY.
    RICHARD WEVERLING — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Ian Katz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
    • 1033128632
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto East General and Orthopaedic Hospital
    • University of Toronto
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
