Dr. Ian Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Katz, MD
Dr. Ian Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine2 Celeste Dr, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 255-6781
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. KATZ DID TWO CARPAL TUNNEL RELEASE OPERATIONS ON ME. HE IS A GREAT SURGEON. HE TREATED ME WITH DIGNITY.
About Dr. Ian Katz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1033128632
Education & Certifications
- Toronto East General and Orthopaedic Hospital
- University of Toronto
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz speaks French, Hebrew and Yiddish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.