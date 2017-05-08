Overview of Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD

Dr. Ian Katznelson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Grayslake, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Katznelson works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute - Grayslake in Grayslake, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.