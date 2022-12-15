See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Windsor, CT
Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD

Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT. They completed their residency with Jefferson Med Coll/Jefferson Hosp|U Conn/U Conn Hlth Ctr

Dr. Kleinhen works at MDVIP - Windsor, Connecticut in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kleinhen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Windsor, Connecticut
    74 Mack St Ste 1, Windsor, CT 06095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 370-3828

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Polyneuropathy
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Spirometry
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinalysis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Friendly staff. Easy scheduling. Very thorough checkup. Explains everything well and answers any questions I have had.
    — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013916808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jefferson Med Coll/Jefferson Hosp|U Conn/U Conn Hlth Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hartford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Kleinhen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinhen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleinhen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleinhen works at MDVIP - Windsor, Connecticut in Windsor, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kleinhen’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleinhen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleinhen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleinhen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleinhen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

