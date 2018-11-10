See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ian Lawson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ian Lawson, MD

Dr. Ian Lawson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Lawson works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Mountain in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Orthopaedic Specialists Inc
    1550 S Union Ave Ste 210, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-5150
  2. 2
    MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Gig Harbor
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 255, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 459-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Surgery was a week ago today. Everything went exactly how he explained. I’m very happy with this procedure from start to finish.
    Barbara O’Brien in Tacoma, WA — Nov 10, 2018
    About Dr. Ian Lawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275699563
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Western Ontario
    Residency
    • University of British Columbia
    Medical Education
    • University of British Columbia
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.