Overview of Dr. Ian Lawson, MD

Dr. Ian Lawson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University of British Columbia and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Lawson works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Mountain in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.