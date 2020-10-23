Overview

Dr. Ian Logan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



Dr. Logan works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.