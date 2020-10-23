Dr. Ian Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Logan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation2068 John Jones Rd, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 747-0389
Sutter Davis Hospital2000 Sutter Pl, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 757-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On my first colonoscopy with Dr. Logan he found a polyp missed by a previous doctor earlier which had cancerous cells on it (but not yet inside). Since then, he has treated me successfully for bleeding related to liver disease (better than a Stanford doctor). Thoughtful, kind, compassionate, and with a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Ian Logan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164572186
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.