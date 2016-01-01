Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO
Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Lonergan works at
Dr. Lonergan's Office Locations
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of Delaware P.A.1600 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 656-0214
Psych. Total Care LLC18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 210, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Directions (302) 645-3121
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 656-0214
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ian Lonergan, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
