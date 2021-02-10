Dr. Ian McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian McCormick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian McCormick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Needham, MA.
Dr. McCormick works at
Locations
-
1
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-5238Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
New England Deaconess Hospital Esrd185 Pilgrim Rd, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCormick?
I am anxious about doctor's visits, especially with male doctors, but seeing Dr. McCormick was as painless as possible. He was thoughtful, thorough, and took his time to listen to my issues and explain in plain language his ideas of what was going on as well as to generally converse and connect. And all staff at the Chestnut Hill office were great-- from the person who checked me in, to the person who did my EKG, to the wonderful nurse Anne, they were all patient, warm, and professional.
About Dr. Ian McCormick, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740416981
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick works at
Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.