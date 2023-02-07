Dr. Ian Merrill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merrill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Merrill, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Merrill, MD
Dr. Ian Merrill, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Merrill works at
Dr. Merrill's Office Locations
James Tower550 17th Ave Ste A20, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-4744
Swedish Medical Center - Issaquah751 NE Blakely Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (206) 386-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Merrill had answered all questions for me.
About Dr. Ian Merrill, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1245350164
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Merrill works at
