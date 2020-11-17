Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okazaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD
Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center, Molokai General Hospital, Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and Wilcox Health.
Dr. Okazaki works at
Dr. Okazaki's Office Locations
-
1
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4333Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Molokai General Hospital
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Wilcox Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okazaki?
Always positive and encouraging and sees you as a whole person , teaching you to balance not just your physical well being, but mental and emotional state. A brilliant doctor and best friend.
About Dr. Ian Okazaki, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841304409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okazaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okazaki accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okazaki works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Okazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okazaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okazaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okazaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.