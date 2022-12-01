Overview

Dr. Ian Paquette, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Paquette works at UC Health Colorectal Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.