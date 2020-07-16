Overview of Dr. Ian Purcell, MD

Dr. Ian Purcell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.