Dr. Ian Purcell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7625 Mesa College Dr Ste 200A, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 223-2172
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I saw Dr. Purcell today because I recently experienced a head trauma due to a bike crash. I would give him 10 stars if I could - he deserves it. I have seen a lot of doctors and Dr. Purcell is the best of the best. Starting with his office - it is top notch and sparkling clean. And his staff are all very bright and efficient. There was never a wait and that is rare with a doctor of his caliber. Most importantly, Dr. Purcell was extremely knowledgeable, personable, thorough and caring. If you are looking for a neurologist, do not even consider going anywhere else!
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
