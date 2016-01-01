Overview of Dr. Ian Qureshi, DO

Dr. Ian Qureshi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopahtic Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Center - Caldwell in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.