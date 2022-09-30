Dr. Ian Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Reynolds, MD
Dr. Ian Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
1
Ian J. Reynolds, M.D.450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 206, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 332-9676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:30pm
2
Friendswood Pain Clinic363 E Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 332-9676
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
I’ve been going to Dr. Reynolds about 15 years now. I refuse to go to another dr. He gets to the point. Explains your condition and if surgery he’ll explain all of it to you.
About Dr. Ian Reynolds, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184804312
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Fdn
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.