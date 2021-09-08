Overview of Dr. Ian Rice, MD

Dr. Ian Rice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Rice works at Tri-Health Orthopedic/Spine Ins in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.