Dr. Ian Rice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
-
1
Tri-Health Orthopedic/Spine Ins4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-4848Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 10:00am
-
2
TOSI Discovery7798 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 346-1599
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rice and his team were fantastic! I'd been struggling with hip pain for a year before going to see Dr. Rice and found out I had a torn labrum. From the front desk staff to the clinical staff, everyone was informative, patient, and kind. I felt like Dr. Rice was patient explaining all my options and understood I was hoping for a more holistic approach. He didn't push for surgery, but I determined it was the best course of action for me and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. Thank you to all!
About Dr. Ian Rice, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Hamot Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Miami University (Oxford)
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.