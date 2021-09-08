See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Ian Rice, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Rice, MD

Dr. Ian Rice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Rice works at Tri-Health Orthopedic/Spine Ins in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-Health Orthopedic/Spine Ins
    4030 Smith Rd Ste 350, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-4848
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:00am
  2. 2
    TOSI Discovery
    7798 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 346-1599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 08, 2021
    Dr. Rice and his team were fantastic! I'd been struggling with hip pain for a year before going to see Dr. Rice and found out I had a torn labrum. From the front desk staff to the clinical staff, everyone was informative, patient, and kind. I felt like Dr. Rice was patient explaining all my options and understood I was hoping for a more holistic approach. He didn't push for surgery, but I determined it was the best course of action for me and I couldn't be happier with the outcome. Thank you to all!
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ian Rice, MD
    About Dr. Ian Rice, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730314238
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beacon Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Hamot Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University (Oxford)
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

