Overview of Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD

Dr. Ian Rosbrugh, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Rosbrugh works at Meritas Health Pavilion for Women in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.