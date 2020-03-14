Overview of Dr. Ian Ross, MD

Dr. Ian Ross, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.