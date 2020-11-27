Dr. Ian Sambur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Sambur, MD
Dr. Ian Sambur, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.
Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-3377
Delta Sleep Center994 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (516) 622-3377
- 3 2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-3377
Ambi Medical Associates PC110 Willis Ave, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 622-3377
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I truly don’t believe that a word of that awful review was written about the same Dr. Ian Sambur. There is NO WAY he would speak to or react to a patient like that. We have had excellent experience on several occasions over the past 6 years. He is easy to talk to, shows understanding, patience and compassion. He explains procedures and issues clearly. Happy to answer questions. Always pleasant and never rushed through our visit. We are very thankful and appreciative for his care. Thank you Dr. Sambur!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1669633509
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sambur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambur has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambur.
