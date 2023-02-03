Dr. Ian Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Sando, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Sando, MD
Dr. Ian Sando, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Sando works at
Dr. Sando's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery13450 N Meridian St Ste 145, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 338-8788
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery8550 Naab Rd Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sando did my reduction and was very professional, as well as compassionate. The medical staff was fantastic. It has been 2 weeks since my surgery and I just went for a follow-up appointment, I am very happy with the services I have received. I was nervous to have my surgery (I needed lumps removed and got a reduction at the same time) and I am so glad I did this.
About Dr. Ian Sando, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1447579008
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sando accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sando has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sando. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sando.
