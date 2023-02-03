Overview of Dr. Ian Sando, MD

Dr. Ian Sando, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Sando works at Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.