Dr. Ian Singer, DO
Dr. Ian Singer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Singer works at
Holy Cross Medical Group1900 E Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 542-3500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oscar Health
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ian Singer is an excellent doctor, the whole practice is also very well run. I saw him today as a new patient, he took his time with me, went over all of my concerns. He was knowledgeable, friendly and compassionate. Many doctors are rushed and spread thin, while I’m sure he was very busy, he provided me with all the answers and recommendations that made sense. Also the mychart portal is super fast, I had test results hours after my appointment. I highly recommend Dr. Ian Singer, this was a refreshing and straightforward experience.
About Dr. Ian Singer, DO
- Family Medicine
- 4 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Broward Health
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
