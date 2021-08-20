Dr. Ian Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Smith, MD
Dr. Ian Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lake City Community Hospital and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Providence Hospital2435 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 256-5300
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Palmetto Park Blvd.108 Palmetto Park Blvd Ste C, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 356-0949
Palmetto Cardiology Associates1655 Bernardin Ave Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 252-6644
Palmetto Cardiology Associates2611 Forest Dr Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions (803) 356-0949
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake City Community Hospital
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Smith very caring. I trust him . staff is awesome. It's all good !!
- U Rochester
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Rice University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
