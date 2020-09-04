Dr. Ian Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Steele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ian Steele, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Doctor's Gi Partnership1051 Hickory St Ste K, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an honest professional that actually listens! My appointment was virtual so no comment on office staff or environment.
About Dr. Ian Steele, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962584664
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
Dr. Steele has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
