Overview of Dr. Ian Stine, MD

Dr. Ian Stine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Stine works at Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specs Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.