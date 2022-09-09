Overview of Dr. Ian Storper, MD

Dr. Ian Storper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Storper works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.