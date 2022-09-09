Dr. Ian Storper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Storper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Storper, MD
Dr. Ian Storper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Storper's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at East 59th Street110 E 59th St Rm 10A, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 434-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Storper several times regarding some sinus problems. It was easy to get an appointment and the doctor and his staff were very pleasant and I feel they listened well and made an effort to understand my issues and find an appropriate treatment. Dr. Storper took his time to explain my test results to me and was very pleasant. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Ian Storper, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1669518262
Education & Certifications
- Ear Foundation / The Otology Clinic
- University of California At Los Angeles
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Storper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storper has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Storper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storper.
