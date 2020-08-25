Dr. Ian Udell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Udell, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Udell, MD
Dr. Ian Udell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Udell's Office Locations
-
1
Wakemed Physician Practices Urology3024 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 350-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
WakeMed Physician Practice Urology10010 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, Let me begin by telling my story. My name is Tony and I was one that had a high prostate level. When I met with Dr Udell it was a very good conversation. He explained everything to me and my wife what the possibilities we could do to take care of me. First things first he took the time to tell us what he could do and what he recommended. If you choose to meet with him, (I highly recommend it) he's not only just a doctor he makes you feel like he is your best friend. Dr Udell you are a friend to me and always will be. Yes after having my surgery on June 11 2020 I can say all is good ?? I have no problems and I can say I'm at 90 to 95% good with everything. I feel great my life hasn't change, I'm able to enjoy things at the fullest. Once again a big THANK YOU my friend. Tony Brogden
About Dr. Ian Udell, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396065223
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- UNC at Chapel Hill UNC Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of Arizona
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Udell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Udell has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Udell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Udell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udell.
