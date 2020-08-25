See All Urologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Ian Udell, MD

Urology
4.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ian Udell, MD

Dr. Ian Udell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Udell works at WakeMed Obstetrics & Gynecology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Udell's Office Locations

    Wakemed Physician Practices Urology
    3024 New Bern Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    WakeMed Physician Practice Urology
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Obstruction Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 25, 2020
    Hello, Let me begin by telling my story. My name is Tony and I was one that had a high prostate level. When I met with Dr Udell it was a very good conversation. He explained everything to me and my wife what the possibilities we could do to take care of me. First things first he took the time to tell us what he could do and what he recommended. If you choose to meet with him, (I highly recommend it) he's not only just a doctor he makes you feel like he is your best friend. Dr Udell you are a friend to me and always will be. Yes after having my surgery on June 11 2020 I can say all is good ?? I have no problems and I can say I'm at 90 to 95% good with everything. I feel great my life hasn't change, I'm able to enjoy things at the fullest. Once again a big THANK YOU my friend. Tony Brogden
    Tony Brogden — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Ian Udell, MD

    • Urology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396065223
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • UNC at Chapel Hill UNC Hosp
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • University of Arizona
    • Urology
