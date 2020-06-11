Dr. Ian Wall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Wall, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Wall, DO
Dr. Ian Wall, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall's Office Locations
- 1 902 Quentin Rd Ste 701, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Gently giant at his job .Dr Wall is a great doctor.
About Dr. Ian Wall, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.