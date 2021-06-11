Overview

Dr. Ian Weisberg, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Weisberg works at Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview in Crestview, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.