Overview of Dr. Ian Wilson, MD

Dr. Ian Wilson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Glasgow and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Wilson works at CENTRAL OHIO PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS INC in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.