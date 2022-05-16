See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rye, NY
Dr. Ian Yarett, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ian Yarett, MD

Dr. Ian Yarett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rye, NY. 

Dr. Yarett works at The Westchester Medical Group PC in Rye, NY with other offices in West Harrison, NY and Purchase, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yarett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Westchester Medical Group PC
    1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 848-8700
  2. 2
    1st Advantage Dental
    210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 682-6511
  3. 3
    Westchester Medical Groupthe
    3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Back Pain
Cellulitis
Anemia
Back Pain
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2022
    I being in the healthcare field know good doctors that provide good care. Dr Yarett is superb. He is kind, caring, easy to talk to and listens. Dr. Yarett is non judgemental and gives excellent guidance. Most importantly Dr. Yarett is smart and truly knows about medicine.
    JC — May 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ian Yarett, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134518145
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yarett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yarett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yarett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yarett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yarett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yarett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

