Dr. Iani Patsias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iani Patsias, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad De San Martin De Porres and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5725
Memorial Division of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 260, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-1013Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner, thorough doc.
About Dr. Iani Patsias, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington Medical Ctr
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Universidad De San Martin De Porres
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patsias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patsias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
