Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dalton, GA.
Locations
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 275-6121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Not enough stars to commend the humanity, empathy and competence of this bright man, also his ability to listen to and teach his patient. My mother had seen a dozen or so cardiologists, and could never relay to us - her children what was wrong with her heart. She was becoming frustrated, the confusion and anxiety affected her mood. This changed when she met Dr. Mheid at Jencare. She could not stop talking about him for weeks that I decided to accompany her during an appointment. I now understand the difference an excellent, caring physician could impart onto a patient's life. Dr. Mheid is a superb cardiologist who transformed the health of an octogenarian - abandoned by Drs. who unsuccessfully pushed for dubious procedures - with frequent clinic visits, masterful and minimalistic approach to meds, and by empowering my mother with knowledge and autonomy. We now have our feisty, energetic mother back, and take turns going on walks with her. Thank you Dr. Mheid
About Dr. Ibhar Al Mheid, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1083841670
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
