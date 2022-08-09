Overview of Dr. Ibikunle Ojebuoboh, MD

Dr. Ibikunle Ojebuoboh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ojebuoboh works at Omni Clinic in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.