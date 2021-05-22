See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD

Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Adelaja works at Central Valley Breast Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adelaja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Valley Breast Care
    7887 N CEDAR AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 320-4300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    University Specialty Surgery Associates
    2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 256-5140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Hanford
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr Adeleja is the most caring and efficient doctor that I have had through my 4 year cancer journey. Without her care and expertise, I am not sure where I would be. I cannot say enough about her. She truly cares about her patients. She works with your oncologist and other care professionals to insure you have the best treatment possible.
    — May 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD
    About Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417118159
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adelaja works at Central Valley Breast Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Adelaja’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelaja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

