Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD
Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Adelaja works at
Dr. Adelaja's Office Locations
Central Valley Breast Care7887 N CEDAR AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 320-4300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
University Specialty Surgery Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 220, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 256-5140
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Adeleja is the most caring and efficient doctor that I have had through my 4 year cancer journey. Without her care and expertise, I am not sure where I would be. I cannot say enough about her. She truly cares about her patients. She works with your oncologist and other care professionals to insure you have the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Ibironke Adelaja, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cancer Institute of New Jersey
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adelaja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adelaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adelaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adelaja works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelaja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.