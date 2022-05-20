Dr. Ibraheem Mizyed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizyed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ibraheem Mizyed, MD
Overview
Dr. Ibraheem Mizyed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Mizyed works at
Locations
-
1
Catherine Westerband MD PC1871 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 219-8342
- 2 6130 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 200, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8342
-
3
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 219-8342
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor, very professional respectful and helpful I’m really glad I came with him
About Dr. Ibraheem Mizyed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1851592570
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Mizyed works at
